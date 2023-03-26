ADVERTISEMENT

Five of top 10-firms lose ₹86,447 crore in m-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard

March 26, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Five of the top 10 most valued firms together lost ₹86,447.12 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 462.8 points or 0.79%.

While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India suffered erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel posted gains.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys tumbled by ₹25,217.2 crore to ₹5,72,687.97 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India fell ₹21,062.08 crore to ₹4,51,228.38 crore, and that of TCS tanked ₹21,039.55 crore to ₹11,42,154.59 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries declined by ₹13,226.53 crore to ₹14,90,775.40 crore, and HDFC Bank dipped ₹5,901.76 crore to ₹8,71,416.33 crore.

However, ICICI Bank added ₹10,905.18 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,94,888.25 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever rallied ₹7,542.19 crore to ₹5,82,816.11 crore, and ITC climbed ₹3,664.01 crore to ₹4,70,360.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap jumped ₹2,787.57 crore to ₹4,24,964.64 crore, and that of HDFC advanced ₹384.89 crore to ₹4,69,845.34 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most valued firms chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

