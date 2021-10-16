Markets

Export of gems, jewellery rose 30% in September

A worker giving finishing touches to a gold-bangle at an ornament manufacturing unit at Thrissur in Kerala. File   | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Gems and jewellery exports rose by 29.67% to ₹23,259.55 crore in September compared with ₹17,936.86 crore in the year-earlier month, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

In September 2019, the shipments were worth ₹23,491.20 crore.

For April-September, the shipments surged by 134.55% to ₹1,40,412.94 crore compared with the same period in 2020, GJEPC said. “With ₹140,412.94 crore ($18.98 billion) exports [in] April-September, the sector has... achieved nearly half (46%) of the $41.66 billion exports target set by the government for the sector” chairman Colin Shah said.


