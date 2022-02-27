  • The issue of co-location has come into the limelight once again in the wake of the latest order by the markets regulator sanctioning former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna over decisions taken by her under the alleged influence of a mysterious ‘yogi’.
  • Co-location per se is not illegal. Stock exchanges across the world allow the practice to flourish as a paid service.
  • Critics of co-location, however, believe that it offers preferential access to certain market participants at the cost of others.