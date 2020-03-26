Exchanges cut commodity trading hours

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE, on Thursday, cut down trading hours for the commodities derivative segment so as end trading at 5 p.m., instead of the current practice of allowing it up till midnight, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trading will begin at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. and the new timings will be effective from March 30 till April 14, the exchanges said. In separate statements, commodity exchanges MCX and ICEX announced the reduced trading hours.

Commodity markets allow trading between 10 am and 11.50 pm, while the equity markets close at 3.30 pm.

“In view of the novel COVID-19 outbreak, the nationwide lockdown of 21 days and pursuant to discussions with SEBI, it has been decided to revise the trading timings, BSE and NSE said in similar-worded circulars.

Narinder Wadhwa, president of the Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), said the move would provide great relief to all the members, given the 21-day nationwide lockdown.