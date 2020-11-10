Equity mutual funds continue to see outflow

‘Investors withdrew ₹2,725 cr. in Oct.’

Equity mutual funds witnessed an outflow of ₹2,725 crore in October, making it the fourth consecutive monthly withdrawal, on profit booking by investors.

All the equity schemes, barring large- and mid-cap and sectoral funds, have seen outflows, data from the Association of Mutual Funds (AMFI) in India showed on Monday.

However, investors put in over ₹1.1 lakh crore from debt MFs last month after pulling out over ₹51,900 crore in September.

Overall, the MF industry witnessed a net inflow of ₹98,576 crore across all segments during the period under review, against an outflow of a little over ₹52,000 crore in September.

The positive inflow from debt funds pushed the assets under management of the MF industry to record ₹28.22 lakh crore at the end of October, from ₹26.86 lakh crore at the end of September.