Equity MFs log ₹10,147-cr. outflow in Dec.

09 January 2021 04:33 IST

Equity mutual funds (MFs) witnessed a massive outflow of ₹10,147 crore in December, making it the sixth consecutive monthly withdrawal, even as the industry’s asset base surged to an all-time high of over ₹31 lakh crore.

However, investors put in ₹13,863 crore in debt MFs last month as compared to ₹44,984 crore in November, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed. Overall, the MF industry saw a net inflow of ₹2,968 crore across segments during the period under review, much lower than ₹27,194 crore inflow seen in November.

