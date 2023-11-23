ADVERTISEMENT

Equity markets settle flat in volatile trade

November 23, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Mumbai

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green. European markets were trading with marginal gains

PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended almost flat in highly volatile trade on November 23 amid the lack of any immediate trigger.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 5.43 points or 0.01% to settle at 66,017.81. During the day, it hit a high of 66,235.24 and a low of 65,980.50.

The Nifty slipped 9.85 points or 0.05% to 19,802.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Infosys, Titan and Asian Paints were the major laggards.

IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

European markets were trading with marginal gains. The US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

"Range-bound momentum continued on main indexes as the market looked for new triggers for a decisive move beyond the 19,800 level. However, the broad markets' undercurrent is strong and rapid buying has emerged in the mid and small-cap counters as a bargaining strategy arose on recent underperforming stocks.

"The declining oil prices and ease in US bond yields are the key positives for a broader recovery for the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.50% to $80.73 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹306.56 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark climbed 92.47 points or 0.14% to settle at 66,023.24 on Wednesday. The Nifty edged higher by 28.45 points or 0.14 per cent to 19,811.85.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US