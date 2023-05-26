HamberMenu
Equity markets rally for second day; Sensex jumps 1%

Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Titan were among the major gainers.

May 26, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Share brokers watching stock prices at BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. File

Share brokers watching stock prices at BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices extended their previous day's rally on Friday, with the Sensex climbing 1%, amid buying in index major Reliance Industries, fresh foreign fund inflows and a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 629.07 points or 1.02% to settle at 62,501.69. During the day, it rallied 657.21 points or 1.06% to 62,529.83.

The NSE Nifty climbed 178.20 points or 0.97% to end at 18,499.35.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries jumped 2.79%. Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Titan were among the other major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and NTPC were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower. The U.S. market ended mostly with gains on Thursday.

The Sensex climbed 98.84 points or 0.16% to settle at 61,872.62 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 35.75 points or 0.20% to end at 18,321.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth ₹589.10 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.24% to $76.44 a barrel.

