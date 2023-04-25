ADVERTISEMENT

Equity markets log gains for second day: power shares advance

April 25, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Mumbai

Foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in global equities capped the gains, traders said

PTI

File.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the second straight session on April 25, helped by buying in power and utility stocks amid positive quarterly numbers announced by heavyweight companies.

However, foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in global equities capped the gains, traders said.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 74.61 points or 0.12% to settle at 60,130.71. During the day, it hit a high of 60,268.67 and a low of 60,202.77.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The broader NSE Nifty gained 25.85 points or 0.15% to end at 17,769.25.

Bajaj Finance led the Sensex gainers' chart, spurting up to 2.38%, followed by Bajaj Finserve rising 2.11% and IndusInd Bank closing 1.66 per cent higher. Bharti Airtel, SBI and L&T increased by 1.60%, 1.28% and 0.92%, respectively.

In contrast, HDFC twins, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Axis Bank were among the main laggards, shedding up to 1.47%.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge remained unchanged and smallcap index inched up 0.19%.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong suffered losses, while Tokyo logged gains.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the red in mid-session deals. Markets in the U.S. closed on a mixed note on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.29% to $82.49 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net ₹412.27 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US