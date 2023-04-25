Equity markets log gains for second day: power shares advance

April 25, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the second straight session on April 25, helped by buying in power and utility stocks amid positive quarterly numbers announced by heavyweight companies.

However, foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in global equities capped the gains, traders said.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 74.61 points or 0.12% to settle at 60,130.71. During the day, it hit a high of 60,268.67 and a low of 60,202.77.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 25.85 points or 0.15% to end at 17,769.25.

Bajaj Finance led the Sensex gainers' chart, spurting up to 2.38%, followed by Bajaj Finserve rising 2.11% and IndusInd Bank closing 1.66 per cent higher. Bharti Airtel, SBI and L&T increased by 1.60%, 1.28% and 0.92%, respectively.

In contrast, HDFC twins, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Axis Bank were among the main laggards, shedding up to 1.47%.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge remained unchanged and smallcap index inched up 0.19%.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong suffered losses, while Tokyo logged gains.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the red in mid-session deals. Markets in the U.S. closed on a mixed note on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.29% to $82.49 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net ₹412.27 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.