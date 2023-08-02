ADVERTISEMENT

Equity markets fall in early trade amid weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

August 02, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Mumbai

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.85% to $85.63 a barrel

PTI

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 396.51 points to 66,062.80 on August 2. File  | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices went lower in early trade on August 2 amid weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 396.51 points to 66,062.80. The NSE Nifty declined 95.25 points to 19,638.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Wipro, ITC and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

Maruti, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower.

The U.S. markets ended mostly in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹92.85 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.85% to $85.63 a barrel.

"Markets may see a weak start in Wednesday trade amid fall in the Asian markets after the U.S. indices edged lower in overnight trade. The rate hike by the U.S. Fed last week and hinting at a further rate hike has spread uncertainty across the global markets, which has sparked volatility since then.

"On the domestic front, tepid earning reports and listless action from the FIIs are seen undermining the market mood," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, had said in a pre-opening market comment.

In a highly volatile trade on Tuesday, the Sensex declined 68.36 points or 0.10% to settle at 66,459.31. The Nifty fell 20.25 points or 0.10% to end at 19,733.55.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US