HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Equity markets fall in early trade amid weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.85% to $85.63 a barrel

August 02, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 396.51 points to 66,062.80 on August 2. File 

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 396.51 points to 66,062.80 on August 2. File  | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices went lower in early trade on August 2 amid weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 396.51 points to 66,062.80. The NSE Nifty declined 95.25 points to 19,638.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Wipro, ITC and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

Maruti, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower.

The U.S. markets ended mostly in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹92.85 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.85% to $85.63 a barrel.

"Markets may see a weak start in Wednesday trade amid fall in the Asian markets after the U.S. indices edged lower in overnight trade. The rate hike by the U.S. Fed last week and hinting at a further rate hike has spread uncertainty across the global markets, which has sparked volatility since then.

"On the domestic front, tepid earning reports and listless action from the FIIs are seen undermining the market mood," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, had said in a pre-opening market comment.

In a highly volatile trade on Tuesday, the Sensex declined 68.36 points or 0.10% to settle at 66,459.31. The Nifty fell 20.25 points or 0.10% to end at 19,733.55.

Related Topics

financial markets / economy, business and finance / business (general) / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.