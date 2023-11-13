HamberMenu
Equity markets decline in early trade

Sensex fell 318.75 points to 64,940.70 in morning trade. The Nifty declined 82.8 points to 19,442.75

November 13, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A general view of Bombay Stock Exchange.

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Monday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 318.75 points to 64,940.70 in morning trade. The Nifty declined 82.8 points to 19,442.75.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were the major laggards.

NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Power Grid were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory while Tokyo quoted in the green.

The U.S. markets ended with significant gains on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.88% to $80.71 a barrel.

Stock exchanges conducted a one-hour special Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 12.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹190.06 crore on Sunday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 354.77 points or 0.55% to settle at 65,259.45 on the first trading session of Samvat 2080 on Sunday. The broader Nifty advanced 100.20 points or 0.52% to 19,525.55.

