ADVERTISEMENT

Equity markets climb in early trade

August 07, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Mumbai

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.06% to $86.19 a barrel

PTI

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 210.43 points to 65,931.68 in early trade on August 7. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on August 7, extending their previous day's rally, amid buying in index majors ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries along with a mixed trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 210.43 points to 65,931.68 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 66.1 points to 19,583.10.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

Nestle, Tata Steel, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted in the green while Seoul and Shanghai were trading lower.

The U.S. markets ended lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.06% to $86.19 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹556.32 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

After three days of decline, the Sensex on Friday climbed 480.57 points or 0.74% to settle at 65,721.25. The Nifty advanced 135.35 points or 0.70% to end at 19,517.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US