Equity investors' wealth falls by ₹3.23 lakh crore in early trade

Sensex tanked 1,466.4 points to 57,367.47 in morning trade

PTI New Delhi:
August 29, 2022 14:31 IST

People watch a large screen displaying India’s benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Investors' wealth fell by Rs 3.23 lakh crore in early trade on Monday in-line with the lacklustre trend in the equity market.

The BSE Sensex tanked 1,466.4 points or 2.49% to 57,367.47 in morning trade.

Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by ₹3,23,123.54 crore to ₹2,73,72,988.06 crore.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were trading sharply lower.

Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Nestle and UltraTech Cement were the only gainers.

"Domestic equity markets are likely to retreat sharply in early trade Monday, as the entire Asian pack is trading in deep red after U.S. Fed chairman Jerome Powell in his speech on Friday indicated that interest rates may continue to rise to keep inflation in check.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Mr. Powell stated that failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain," Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

In the broader market, both the BSE midcap and smallcap indices were trading more than 1% lower.

The Asian markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the red in mid-session deals.

The U.S. markets had ended significantly lower on Friday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.86% to $101.9 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹51.12 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

