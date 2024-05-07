ADVERTISEMENT

Equity benchmark indices Nifty, Sensex turn flat after firm opening

May 07, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 123.82 points to 74,019.36 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 56.35 points to 22,499.05.

PTI

From the Sensex basket, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on May 7 but later encountered volatile trends and were trading flat.

From the Sensex basket, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers. HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded with gains while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. Wall Street ended in the green on April 6. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.29% to $83.57 a barrel.

“Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,168.75 crore on Monday,” according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark edged up 17.39 points or 0.02% to settle at 73,895.54 on April 6. The NSE Nifty declined 33.15 points or 0.15% to 22,442.70.

