Equities fall in early trade; Sensex slides 530 points

Benchmark Sensex tumbled 530 points and the broader Nifty shed 172 points in early trade. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Benchmark Sensex tumbled 530 points and the broader Nifty shed 172 points in early trade on Wednesday as concerns over further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation and weak global cues spooked investor sentiments.

After four continuous sessions of gains, the 30-share Sensex plunged 530.36 points or 0.88% to 60,040.72 points while the Nifty declined 150.75 points or 0.83% to 17,919.30 points.

As many as 21 stocks, including Reliance Industries, from the Sensex pack fell in early trade amid significant volatility.

Asian markets were in the negative territory amid expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation which was higher than expected in August. On Tuesday, the U.S. and European markets too closed in the red.

V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the 4.32% and 5.12 per cent cut in S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday again reminds that there is more uncertainty about inflation and growth and more volatility ahead for markets.

"The worse-than-expected CPI inflation data in the U.S., despite cooling gas prices, was a surprise. Now the market fears that inflation is getting entrenched and an ultra-hawkish Fed might trigger a hard landing for the U.S. economy," Mr. Vijayakumar said.

On Tuesday, the 30-share Sensex surged 455.95 points or 0.76% to close at a five-month high of 60,571.08 while the broader Nifty climbed 133.70 points or 0.75% to settle at 18,070.05. Previously, the Nifty had closed above the 18,000-mark on April 4 this year.

In the last four sessions, Sensex had gained over 1,540 points or 2.59% while Nifty had risen by 445 points or 2.9%.

The U.S. inflation in August rose higher at 8.3% year-on-year against expectation of 8.1%. It increased 0.1% month-on-month whereas economists were expecting it to decline by 0.1%, Ritika Chhabra - Economist and Quant Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, said.

"With inflation being stickier than expected, it is highly likely that the Fed will go for another jumbo rate hike of 75 basis points in its next FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting," Ms. Chhabra said.

Foreign institutional investors pumped ₹1,956.98 crore into domestic equities on Tuesday, as per data available with BSE. Brent crude futures were marginally higher at USD 93.32 per barrel.