Easier norms for default recognition

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday asked credit rating agencies (CRAs) not to consider as default the restructuring of debt done solely due to COVID-19 related stress by lenders.
The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provided a loan restructuring window for corporates, following bankers’ and industry’s demand.
As per RBI, restructuring will be allowed as per the prudential framework issued on June 7, 2019.
“Based on its assessment, if the CRA is of the view that the restructuring by the lenders/investors is solely due to COVID-19-related stress or under the ... RBI framework, CRAs may not consider the same as a default and/or recognise default,” SEBI said.
It further said appropriate disclosures in this regard will be made in a press release.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said such relaxation is extended till December 31, 2020.
In March, Sebi had asked CRAs not to consider as default any delay in payment of interest or principal loan amount arisen solely due to the nationwide lockdown.
