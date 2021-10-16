Markets

D-Mart Q2 net surges twofold to ₹418 crore

PTI NEW DELHI 16 October 2021 22:29 IST
Updated: 16 October 2021 22:33 IST

The company had posted a net profit of ₹198.53 crore in the July-September quarter a year earlier

Avenue Supermarts Limited, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a twofold increase in consolidated net profit to ₹417.76 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹198.53 crore in the July-September quarter a year earlier, Avenue Supermarts said in a filing. Revenue from operations rose 46.8% to ₹7,788.94 crore during the quarter under review.

“Total revenue for H1FY22 stood at ₹12,972 crore, as compared with ₹9,189 crore in the same period last year,” it said.

As of September 30, D-Mart had 246 stores.

