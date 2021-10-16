Markets

D-Mart Q2 net surges twofold to ₹418 crore

Photo used for representational purpose only. A person walking into a D Mart at Bavajipet in Vijayawada. File   | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Avenue Supermarts Limited, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a twofold increase in consolidated net profit to ₹417.76 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹198.53 crore in the July-September quarter a year earlier, Avenue Supermarts said in a filing. Revenue from operations rose 46.8% to ₹7,788.94 crore during the quarter under review.

“Total revenue for H1FY22 stood at ₹12,972 crore, as compared with ₹9,189 crore in the same period last year,” it said.

As of September 30, D-Mart had 246 stores.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 10:33:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/d-mart-q2-net-surges-twofold-to-418-crore/article37030392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY