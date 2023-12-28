GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Companies raise nearly ₹9,000 crore in December IPO rush

This week, six companies got listed after their IPOs and one company will start trading on Thursday

December 28, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
 As per an analysis, 12 companies hit the market with their IPOs in December 2023. Representational file image.

 As per an analysis, 12 companies hit the market with their IPOs in December 2023. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

As many as 12 companies raised ₹8,931.69 crore through initial share sales this month, making it the best IPO month in two years.

The previous best was December 2021, when 11 companies mopped up $9,534 crore through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

As per an analysis, 12 companies hit the market with their IPOs in December 2023.

This week, six companies got listed after their IPOs and one company will start trading on Thursday. Reflecting the bullishness in the primary market, three firms each made their stock market debut on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While Muthoot Microfin, Motisons Jewellers and Suraj Estate Developers got listed on Tuesday, Credo Brands, Happy Forgings and RBZ Jewellers made their debuts on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Doms Industries, Flair, India Shelter Finance and Inox CVA listed on the bourses, while Azad Engineering is set to start trading on Thursday.

The listing date of Innova Captab, which has raised Rs 570 crore through an IPO, is yet to be announced.

Through the IPO, Doms Industries raised ₹1,200 crore while Flair garnered ₹593 crore and India Shelter Finance fetched ₹1,200 crore. Inox CVA mopped up ₹1,459.32 crore and Muthoot Microfin's initial share sale was worth ₹960 crore.

Among others, Motisons Jewellers raised ₹151 crore, Suraj Estate Developers (₹400 crore), Credo Brands (₹549.77 crore), Happy Forgings (₹1,008.6 crore), RBZ Jewellers (₹100 crore) and Azad Engineering (₹740 crore).

Together, these 12 firms have mopped up ₹8,931.69 crore, as per the analysis.

Related Topics

stock activity

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.