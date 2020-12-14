Burger King India makes remarkable market debut; shares jump over 92%

New Delhi

14 December 2020 12:00 IST

The stock opened at ₹115.35, a huge premium of 92.25% against the issue price on the BSE.

Shares of Burger King India on Monday zoomed over 92% in its debut trade against its issue price of ₹60.

The stock opened at ₹115.35, a huge premium of 92.25% against the issue price on the BSE. It later rose to a high of ₹119.80, up 99.66%.

On the NSE, it jumped 87.5% to ₹112.50 in its opening trade.

Advertising

Advertising

The company’s market valuation was at ₹4,535.96 crore on the BSE.

Burger King India’s share sale was subscribed a massive 156.65 times earlier this month.

Price range for the ₹810-crore initial public offering (IPO) was fixed at ₹59-60 per share.

The quick service restaurant chain currently operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, while the rest are owned by the company.