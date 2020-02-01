Budget 2020: Sensex nosedives 900 points, gives up 40,000 level

The BSE Sensex plummeted over 900 points to sink below the 40,000 level in late afternoon trade on February 1, tracking a massive selloff in capital goods and financial stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-21.
After a highly volatile session, the 30-share index sank 900.29 points to 39,805.61. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 248.05 points to 11,714.05.
ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking 6%, followed by HDFC, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank and ONGC.
On the other hand, TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Infosys bucked the market trend to trade with gains.
