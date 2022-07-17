BSE MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan to head NSE, SEBI approves name

Ashish Kumar Chauhan is currently the managing director & CEO of BSE

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the name of Ashish Kumar Chauhan as the MD & CEO of NSE.

“His appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfillment of terms and conditions including approval from the shareholders of NSE,” NSE said in a statement on July 17 evening.

Mr. Chauhan is currently the managing director & CEO of BSE formerly Bombay Stock Exchange.

In the interim, the Governing Board of NSE has decided that till the new MD & CEO assumes charge, an Internal Executive Committee comprising of Yatrik Vin, Group CFO & Head Corporate Affairs, Priya Subbaraman, Chief Regulatory Officer, Somasundaram K.S., Chief Enterprise Risk & Information Security Officer and Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Technology & Operations Officer has been constituted for the purpose of running the affairs of the company [exchange].

The Committee will be dissolved upon the new MD & CEO assuming office, the NSE statement added.