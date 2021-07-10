BSE, a creator of $3 trillion in wealth: CEO

Leading stock exchange BSE has acted as a catalyst for investments and helped in the creation of $3 trillion wealth since it was set up in 1875, its chief Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Over the years, the exchange had been able to create trust among the investor community that will help India to achieve double-digit annual growth in time to come, Mr. Chauhan added.

He further said that the success of BSE’s efforts could be seen in more than 7.2 crore investor accounts, more than 4,700 listed companies and in excess of $3 trillion of equities market capitalisation.