Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum appoints Anup Gupta as Chairman 

Published - October 02, 2024 12:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Anup Gupta. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum (BBF) has appointed Anup Gupta as its new Chairman, effective September 30, 2024, succeeding Kishor Kansagra.

“Mr. Gupta, Director of Sykes & Ray Equities (I) Ltd., brings extensive financial expertise, including M&A, corporate finance, and derivatives,” BBF said in a statement. 

BBF represents over 650 securities broking firms in India and contributes to regulatory policy. It also engages globally through affiliations with international financial bodies and focuses on professional development and investor education.

