GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum appoints Anup Gupta as Chairman 

BBF represents over 650 securities broking firms in India and contributes to regulatory policy

Published - October 02, 2024 12:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Anup Gupta. Photo: Special Arrangement

File photo of Anup Gupta. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum (BBF) has appointed Anup Gupta as its new Chairman, effective September 30, 2024, succeeding Kishor Kansagra.

“Mr. Gupta, Director of Sykes & Ray Equities (I) Ltd., brings extensive financial expertise, including M&A, corporate finance, and derivatives,” BBF said in a statement. 

BBF represents over 650 securities broking firms in India and contributes to regulatory policy. It also engages globally through affiliations with international financial bodies and focuses on professional development and investor education.

Published - October 02, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Related Topics

stocks / stock exchanges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.