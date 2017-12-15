Markets

Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow

Some of Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Caldwell's coins are pictured at his office in this photo illustration in Sandy, Utah, January 31, 2014.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bitcoin blasted to another all-time high of just over $17,750 on Friday, up 8 percent on the day, as concerns grew over the risks of investing in the highly volatile and speculative instrument.

The cryptocurrency's staggering price rises - more than 1,700 percent since the start of the year - have driven worries that the market is a bubble that could burst in spectacular fashion.

Bitcoin has climbed more than 77 % so far in December alone, putting it on track for its best month in percentage terms since December 2013.

On Friday it reached as high as $17,752.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

