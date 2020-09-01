Bharti Infratel shares jump over 5% after proceeding with Indus Towers merger

Shares of Bharti Infratel on Tuesday jumped over 5% in early trade after the company said its board has decided to proceed with the scheme for merger with Indus Towers.
The stock gained 4.91% to ₹208 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it rose by 5.16% to ₹208.80.
Bharti Infratel on Tuesday said its board has decided to proceed with the scheme for merger with Indus Towers, and that the cash consideration chosen by Vodafone Idea for its 11.15% stake in Indus Towers is expected to be about ₹4,000 crore.
The company said its board, in a meeting held on August 31, 2020, took note of the status of scheme of arrangement between Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel and the related agreements.
“After deliberations, the board has decided to authorise the chairman to proceed with the scheme and to comply with other procedural requirements for completion of the merger including approaching NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) to make the scheme effective subject to certain procedural condition precedents,” it said in a regulatory filing.
Bharti Airtel will hold 36.7% stake in the merged entity, Vodafone UK (28.2%), Providence Equity Partners (3.2%) with public holding (31.6%), according to a source.
