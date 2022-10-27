Benchmark indices trade higher in early trade

30-share BSE benchmark climbs 415.98 points to 59,959.94; NSE Nifty advances 127.55 points to 17,783.90

PTI Mumbai
October 27, 2022 12:00 IST

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File

Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note on October 27 helped by buying in index majors Reliance Industries and banking counters amid mixed global market trends.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 415.98 points to 59,959.94 in early trade. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 127.55 points to 17,783.90.

In the Sensex pack, Titan, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were the major winners in early trade.

Maruti, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Hong Kong traded higher, while Tokyo and Shanghai quoted lower.

Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on October 26.

Stock markets were closed on October 26 for 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

The BSE benchmark had declined 287.70 points or 0.48% to finish at 59,543.96 on October 25. The Nifty fell 74.40 points or 0.42% to end at 17,656.35.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.27% higher at $95.95 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth 247.01 crore on October 25, as per exchange data.

