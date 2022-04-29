Markets

Sensex jumps over 296 points in early trade

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha
PTI Mumbai April 29, 2022 10:23 IST
Updated: April 29, 2022 10:41 IST

Benchmark equity indices opened on a firm footing on Friday, extending the rally registered in the previous trade, with the Sensex jumping over 296 points in early trade buoyed by a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 296.45 points higher at 57,817.51, while the NSE Nifty jumped 99.3 points to 17,344.35.

Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the early gainers from the Sensex pack.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In contrast, Axis Bank, Power Grid, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Nestle were among the laggards.

Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

Stocks in the U.S. had ended with significant gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 701.67 points or 1.23% to end at 57,521.06 on Thursday. The Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21% to 17,245.05.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.2% to $107.80 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after their continuous selling spree for the past many days, as they bought shares worth ₹743.22 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Related Topics
stocks
business (general)
economy, business and finance
financial markets
finance (general)
financing and stock offering
financial and business service
stock broking
stock splits
stock options
stock activity
stock exchanges
Read more...