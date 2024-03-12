ADVERTISEMENT

Bank stocks including SBI lead Sensex lower

March 12, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - MUMBAI

Among other stocks, JM Financial fell 9.77% to ₹79.35 in the wake of curbs imposed last week by SEBI

The Hindu Bureau

File.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was dragged lower on March 11 by banking stocks, including State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, and industrial counters, snapping two straight sessions of gains.

The Sensex fell 616.75 points, or 0.83%, to 73,502.64. While Power Grid and Tata Steel were the biggest losers on the gauge, sliding 2.41% and 2.38%, respectively, SBI fell 1.86% with sentiment in the stock likely hit after the Supreme Court rebuffed the bank’s plea for more time to provide details on the Electoral Bonds and directed it to furnish the required data by Tuesday. HDFC Bank slipped 1.33%, topping volumes.

Among other stocks, JM Financial fell 9.77% to ₹79.35 in the wake of curbs imposed last week by SEBI against the merchant banking unit accepting fresh debt mandates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US