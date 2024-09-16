ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Housing Finance more than doubles in market debut on September 16

Published - September 16, 2024 11:00 am IST - BENGALURU

Bajaj Housing Finance stock was listed at 150 Rupees on the National Stock Exchange of India, compared with an offer price of 70 Rupees

Reuters

Bajaj Housing Finance stock rose as much as 130% to 161 Rupees before paring some gains to trade at 125% higher. File

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance more-than-doubled in their trading debut on Monday (September 16, 2024), giving the company a market capitalisation of 1.34 trillion Rupees ($16 billion) and making it most valuable listed home loan financier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock rose as much as 130% to 161 Rupees before paring some gains to trade at 125% higher. The stock was listed at 150 Rupees on the National Stock Exchange of India, compared with an offer price of 70 Rupees.

The second-biggest home loan financier by Assets Under Management (AUM), Bajaj Housing Finance's $782 million IPO had attracted bids worth about $38.60 billion last week, making it the most sought-after public listing this year in a red-hot IPO market.

Backed by the 100-year-old Bajaj group, the offering drew investors due to its pedigree, an ongoing IPO euphoria and booming demand for luxury homes, that is set to push home prices higher in the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A rally in the Indian stock market has resulted in more than 200 companies raising more than $7 billion this year, more than double the amount raised during the same period last year, London Stock Exchange Group data showed. ($1 = 83.8890 Indian Rupees)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US