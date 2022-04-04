Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early session

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

April 04, 2022 12:39 IST

On March 31, last trading session of FY22, the rupee advanced by 16 paise to close at 75.74 against the U.S. dollar

The rupee started the financial year 2022-23 on a muted note and inched higher by 3 paise to 75.71 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on April 4 amid a firm trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 75.77 against the American dollar, then touched an early high of 75.71, up 3 paise over its previous close. The local unit also reached 75.79 in initial deals.

The local unit, however, closed the 2021-22 fiscal with overall losses of 3.61% or 264 paise against the American currency due to a stronger dollar and surging crude oil prices.

The Forex market was closed on Friday for the annual account closing of banks.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.13% to $104.53 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06% to 98.57.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1,462.66 points or 2.47% higher at 60,739.35, while the broader NSE Nifty inched higher by 393.75 points, or 2.23%, to 18,064.20.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,909.78 crore, according to stock exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India’s current account deficit widened to $23 billion or 2.7% of the GDP in the December quarter, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

The deficit was at $9.9 billion or 1.3% of the GDP in the second quarter of the fiscal while the same stood at $2.2 billion or 0.3% of the GDP in the year-ago period, the data on Balance of Payments showed.

The Centre’s fiscal deficit at the end of February stood at 82.7% of the full-year budget target, mainly on account of higher expenditure, as per the government data released on Thursday.