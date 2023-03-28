All 10 Adani stocks end lower for second day; m-cap of group firms erode by ₹80,096.75 crore in two days

March 28, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Shares of all the 10 listed firms of the Adani group ended lower for the second day in a row on March 28, with Adani Enterprises tumbling 7%.

The stock of Adani Enterprises tanked 7.06%, the most among the group firms on BSE.

Shares of Adani Ports slumped 5.66%, Adani Power fell 5%, Adani Transmission (5%), Adani Green Energy (5%), Adani Total Gas (5%) and Adani Wilmar (4.99%).

NDTV dropped 4.99%, ACC declined 4.22%, and Ambuja Cements dipped 2.91%.

Many of the group firms hit their lower circuit during the day.

In a highly volatile trade in the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 40.14 points or 0.07% lower at 57,613.72.

All the ten listed firms of the Adani group had settled in the negative territory on Monday.

The group firms have suffered a combined erosion of ₹80,096.75 crore from their market valuation in two days of decline in stock prices.

The group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges since the report by the U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came in January this year.

The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Meanwhile, the NSE and BSE have said that Adani Green Energy will be put under the second stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from Tuesday.

In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy will continue in the ASM framework but will be moved to the respective higher stage from March 28.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under ASM include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price-earning ratio.