‘Aim to have 30% of 2030 car sales as EVs’

Widespread adoption of EVs can cut oil imports by ₹3.5 lakh cr., says Gadkari

The government aims to have EV sales accounting for 30% of private cars, 70% for commercial vehicles and 80% for two- and three-wheelers by 2030 as there is an immediate need to decarbonise the transport sector, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Mr. Gadkari further said if electric vehicles expand to 40% in the two-wheeler and car segments and close to 100% for buses by 2030, India would be able to cut crude oil consumption by 156 million tonnes, worth ₹3.5 lakh crore.

“There is an immediate need to decarbonise the transport sector and make it sustainable from the economy, ecology, and environmental point of view, he said, addressing an event organised by FICCI virtually.

“The government intends to have EV sales penetration of 30% for private cars, 70% for commercial vehicles, 40% for buses and 80% for two- and three-wheelers by 2030,” he added. The Road Transport and Highways Minister pointed out that in the EV mission, NITI Aayog has inspired 25 States to come up with EV policies, out of which 15 have already announced State EV policy.

Mr. Gadkari said it was his dream to make India’s automobile sector number one in the world in the next five years. The Minister also asserted that there was no shortage of lithium ion, which is used in making batteries for EVs, in India.

He said a potential pilot project is being planned to install an electric highway between Delhi-Mumbai expressways which will facilitate the movement of heavy-duty trucks and passenger buses on electricity.

To fulfil everyday transport needs of a large population, he said his Ministry is focusing on the development of efficient and affordable public transport systems.