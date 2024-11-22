ADVERTISEMENT

Adani’s stock rout continues as Kenya cancels projects

Published - November 22, 2024 11:36 am IST - Mumbai

Stocks of the Apple to airport conglomerate plummetted more than 10% on November 21, following allegations

The Hindu Bureau

This grab from a video released by Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Thursday, Feb.2, 2023, shows Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. | Photo Credit: AP

Adani Enterprises Ltd opened at ₹2,101, which is 3.8% lower than the previous close on the National Stock Exchange, as the Kenyan government cancelled Adani Group projects in response to the U.S. court’s allegations of bribery and fraud. The stock dip immediately moderated reaching ₹2,122 by 10:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened at ₹2,090.10, which was 4.2% lower than the previous close, but reduced the dip and gained hitting ₹2,117.45, roughly at the same time.

Adani stocks dive, drag Nifty to fresh five-month low

Stocks of the Apple to airport conglomerate plummetted more than 10% on November 21, following the New York district court allegations like bribery, wire fraud, securities fraud and obstruction of justice were placed on Gautam Adani, the Chairperson promoter of the group, his nephew Sagar Adani and other board of directors of the company.

The company however called the allegations baseless, denied them and further said that they would use all possible legal recourse in a statement to the exchanges on November 21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

business (general)

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US