Adani stocks crash on U.S. action on alleged bribery and fraud

Stocks of Gautam Adani’s seven listed companies on the bourses crashed on opening after the New York Eastern district court indicted Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, Vineet S. Jain and their associates and bribery and securities fraud on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Adani Energy Solutionns fell 20% to ₹687.5 apiece the most on Thursday’s open. Adani Enterprises crashed 10% opening at ₹2539.35 a share on Thursday. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones crashed 10% to ₹1670 per stock. Adani Power Limited stocks fell nealry 11% to ₹467.4 apiece.

Follow Gautam Adani U.S. indictment LIVE updates on November 21

Adani Green Energy fell 16% to ₹1184.25 a share and Adani Total Gas dipped 12% to ₹589.9 per share.

The apple to airports conglomerate’s FMCG stock Adani Wilmar too took a beating opening ₹310, 8% below previous close.

Also, Ambuja Cements cracked 14.99%, ACC fell 14.54%, NDTV dropped 14.37% and Adani Wilmar declined 10%. Some of the group firms also hit their lowest trading permissible limit for the day.

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday amid sharp fall in Adani group stocks and unabated foreign fund outflows. The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 468.17 points to 77,110.21 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 179.75 points to 23,338.75.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports tumbled 10% as billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by U.S. prosecutors over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay $250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

India’s Adani Group sees $22 bln in value wiped off

Shares of Adani Group companies lost about $22 billion in market value in early trade on Thursday.

Gautam Adani’s flagship company Adani Enterprises fell 10%, while Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas , Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and Adani Energy Solutions, ACC , Ambuja Cements and NDTV fell between 8% and 20% .Adani group’s 10 listed stocks had a total market capitalisation of about $147 billion at 0411 GMT, compared to $169.08 billion on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)

