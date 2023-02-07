ADVERTISEMENT

Most Adani group stocks rise; Adani Enterprises jumps 14%

February 07, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Amid volatile trading in the market, eight Adani group firms gained while two were in the red.

PTI

Representational image of the logo of the Adani Group | Photo Credit: Reuters

Most of the Adani group companies rose on Tuesday, with flagship Adani Enterprises gaining 14% in late morning trade.

ALSO READ
Looks like Hindenburg has done its homework on Adani, says NYU professor

Amid volatile trading in the market, eight Adani group firms gained while two were in the red.

On the BSE, shares of Adani Enterprises jumped 14.28% to ₹1,797 and Adani Transmission climbed 5% to ₹1,324.45, also its upper price band.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 5.79% to ₹577.65, while Adani Green Energy jumped nearly 3% to ₹913.70.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shares of Adani Wilmar went up 4.99% to hit the upper price band of ₹399.40.

ACC jumped 3.13% to ₹2,031.20, Ambuja Cements climbed 3.20% to ₹391.60, and NDTV surged 5% to reach the upper price band of ₹225.35.

Out of the ten listed companies of the Adani group, two were in the red — Adani Total Gas slumped 5% to touch the lower price band of ₹1,467.50, and Adani Power declined 2.93% to ₹177.10.

On Monday, six of the group companies closed in the red. The combined market capitalisation of the group companies has eroded by ₹9.5 lakh crore since January 24, when the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came out with an adverse report.

Adani group, on Monday, said that the promoters will pre-pay $1,114 million for the release of pledged shares of its firms ahead of the maturity in September 2024.

These shares belong to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.

The Hindenburg Research report has rattled investor sentiments towards Adani group stocks.

In late morning trade, the 30-share Sensex dropped 158.39 points to 60,348.51 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US