 />

November 27, 2024e-Paper

Adani group stocks recover sharply; Adani Enterprises up 10%

Adani Green Energy Ltd. saw the first uptick in share price on the BSE since the U.S. Court indictment of the firm.

Updated - November 27, 2024 01:54 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Adani Power was nearly 16% up, while Adani Ports and SEZ had risen 7.2% in the morning trade on November 27, 2024.

Adani Power was nearly 16% up, while Adani Ports and SEZ had risen 7.2% in the morning trade on November 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

After getting beaten down on Tuesday, all Adani group stocks recovered sharply on Wednesday (November 27, 2024), with Adani Green Energy Ltd. seeing the first uptick in share price since the U.S. Court indictment of the firm and its senior employees on bribery and securities fraud charges came to light on November 21, rising 10% as of 1330 hours on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The group flagship Adani Enterprises was also up 10%, after a 4.8% decline on Tuesday (November 26, 204). Adani Energy Solutions Ltd was 10% higher as well.

Also read: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi says no bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in U.S. indictment

Adani Wilmar had risen 7.3% so far on Wednesday (November 27, 2024), while the group’s cement firms ACC and Ambuja Cements, were up 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

Adani Total Gas led the gains with a 16.5% surge, indicating investors were unfazed by the French partner TotalEnergies SE’s decision to freeze fresh investments into the Adani group.

Adani Power was nearly 16% up, while Adani Ports and SEZ had risen 7.2% in the day’s trading so far.

Published - November 27, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Related Topics

stocks / stock exchanges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.