Adani Group shares close on a mixed note

NEW DELHI

16 June 2021 02:53 IST

Flagship Adani Enterprises gains 2.45%

A day after seeing a sharp plunge, shares of Adani Group companies closed on a mixed note on Tuesday.

On Monday, the group said that accounts of three Mauritius-based funds that own the conglomerate’s stocks were not frozen amid reports to the contrary.

Six Adani Group companies, including the flagship Adani Enterprises, are listed on the bourses.

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises gained 2.45% to ₹1,538.05 and Adani Green Energy jumped 2.79% to ₹1,208.75 on the BSE. Amid bullish sentiments, the 30-share Sensex on Tuesday touched fresh lifetime closing and intraday highs.

In contrast, Adani Transmission tumbled 5% to ₹1,441.40 while Adani Total Gas tanked 5% to ₹1,467.35. Shares of Adani Power slumped 4.97% to ₹133.90 and that of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone declined 0.94% to ₹761.45.

Shares of Adani Group firms plunged on Monday after reports that the National Securities Depository Ltd. froze the accounts of the three foreign funds that were among the top stakeholders in the firms.

While the group said all the accounts of its top shareholder funds were active, NSDL, in an email to the group, had also confirmed their ‘active’ status.