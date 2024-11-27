The Adani Group conglomerate said Wednesday (November 27, 2024) it had suffered a staggering loss of nearly $55 billion since U.S. corruption charges against top officials, accusations the company denies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Since the intimation of the U.S. DoJ (Department of Justice) indictment, the group has suffered a loss of near $55 billion in its market capitalisation across its 11 listed companies," it said in a statement.

Watch: U.S. indictment: Adani’s legal storm explained

The November 20 bombshell indictment in New York accused billionaire industrialist founder Gautam Adani and multiple subordinates of deliberately misleading international investors as part of the bribery scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said they had "devised a scheme to offer, authorise, make and promise to make bribes payments to Indian government officials".

Adani Group issued a stiff denial, describing the charges as "baseless".

Editorial | ​Shielding Adani: On the U.S. indictment, the Indian government’s stand

A statement on Wednesday said Adani officials are "only charged" with securities fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adani was at one point the world's second-richest man.

The group said the action had led to "significant repercussions", including "international project cancellations, financial market impact and sudden examination from strategic partners, investors and the public".

With a business empire spanning coal, airports, cement and media, Adani Group has weathered previous corporate fraud allegations and suffered a similar stock crash last year.

The conglomerate saw $150 billion wiped from its market value in 2023 after a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of "brazen" corporate fraud.

Denying Hindenburg's allegations, Adani called its report a "deliberate attempt" to damage its image for the benefit of short-sellers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.