Voaltile Sensex runs up losses as investors book profit

Market came under a spell of volatility as the Sensex slipped into the negative zone from a positive start after profit—booking resurfaced at FMCG, auto and realty counters despite higher Asian cues.

Investors went in for profit—booking after yesterday’s biggest single—day rebound in close to five months. But oil and gas, healthcare, energy, utilities, consumer durables, power and IT sectors saw continued buying interest.

The 30-share index resumed higher at 28,112.36 and hovered between 28,131.07 and 27,976.73 before quoting at 28,005.92 at 1144 hours, lower by 44.96 points, or 0.16 per cent.The 50-share Nifty went down 12.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 8,665.05.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 345.04 crore yesterday, showed provisional data.

Major losers were ITC 1.55 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.44 per cent, M&M 1.27 per cent, HUL 0.90 per cent and Hero MotoCorp 0.89 per cent.

Notable gainers were GAIL 2.06 per cent, Wipro 2 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.86 per cent, Lupin 1.38 per cent and Axis Bank 1.04 per cent. Overseas, Asian markets were trading higher tracking overnight gains in US stock markets. US stocks registered modest gains yesterday, helped by stronger-than-expected quarterly reports after mixed inflation data.