Markets

Voaltile Sensex runs up losses as investors book profit

Market came under a spell of volatility as the Sensex slipped into the negative zone from a positive start after profit—booking resurfaced at FMCG, auto and realty counters despite higher Asian cues.

Investors went in for profit—booking after yesterday’s biggest single—day rebound in close to five months. But oil and gas, healthcare, energy, utilities, consumer durables, power and IT sectors saw continued buying interest.



The 30-share index resumed higher at 28,112.36 and hovered between 28,131.07 and 27,976.73 before quoting at 28,005.92 at 1144 hours, lower by 44.96 points, or 0.16 per cent.The 50-share Nifty went down 12.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 8,665.05.



Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 345.04 crore yesterday, showed provisional data.

Major losers were ITC 1.55 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.44 per cent, M&M 1.27 per cent, HUL 0.90 per cent and Hero MotoCorp 0.89 per cent.



Notable gainers were GAIL 2.06 per cent, Wipro 2 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.86 per cent, Lupin 1.38 per cent and Axis Bank 1.04 per cent. Overseas, Asian markets were trading higher tracking overnight gains in US stock markets. US stocks registered modest gains yesterday, helped by stronger-than-expected quarterly reports after mixed inflation data.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 4:37:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/Voaltile-Sensex-runs-up-losses-as-investors-book-profit/article16075644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY