Markets

Sensex makes a positive beginning, recoups 88 points



Market benchmark Sensex started the day on a positive note after it recovered over 88 points and the NSE Nifty regained the 8,700-mark today on fresh buying amid higher Asian cues.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 88.13 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 28,165.31, with banking, oil and gas, power, capital goods and auto stocks seeing some investor interest, with gains up to 0.71 per cent.

The gauge had lost 52.66 points in the previous session on Friday due to heightened prospects of a US rate hike.

Also, the NSE Nifty rose 23.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 8,716.80.

Brokers said fresh buying by investors as well as funds in select blue—chips amid an uptrend in Asia gave sentiment a lift.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.42 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.02 per cent in early trade today. The Shanghai Composite Index was quoting 0.42 per cent higher.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended marginally lower by 0.09 per cent in Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 10:01:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/Sensex-makes-a-positive-beginning-recoups-88-points/article16080374.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY