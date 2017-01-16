Markets

Rupee softens 10 paise

The rupee weakened 10 paise to 68.26 against the US dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on increased demand for the American currency from banks and importers.

Dealers attributed the rupee’s fall to dollar’s strength against some other currencies overseas and a lower opening of the domestic equity market.

On Friday, the rupee fell by 8 paise to close at 68.16 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar demand from banks and corporates amid capital outflows.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 54.57 points or 0.20 per cent to 27,183.49 in early trade.

