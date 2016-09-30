Rupee recovers 16 paise against dollar

The rupee recovered 16 paise to 66.69 against the US dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters.
Besides, increased foreign fund inflows also supported the rupee but a lower opening of the domestic equity market and the dollar’s strength against some currencies overseas capped the gains, forex dealers said.
Yesterday, the rupee fell sharply by 39 paise — its biggest single-day fall in three months — against the US dollar to close at 66.85 after the Army announced that it had carried out “surgical strikes” on terror launch pads in Pakistan across LoC.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 107.72 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 27,719.81 in early trade today.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.