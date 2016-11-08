Rupee jumps to 1-mth high vs dollar; ends up 12 paise at 66.62

The rupee on Tuesday recovered 12 paise to close at one-month high of 66.62 per US dollar following heavy dollar unwinding by banks and exporters amid capital inflows.

Expectations of robust capital inflows on the back of fading political uncertainty along with bullish domestic stock markets largely supported the rupee momentum, a forex dealer said.

A weak dollar in overseas markets also supported the rupee rally with trade largely driven by cautious expectations.

Meanwhile, extending the gains for the second session in a row, domestic stock markets ended on a firm note enthused by revived global sentiments following improved prospects of Hillary Clinton’s win in US election.

The rupee opened on a mildly positive note at 66.72 from Monday’s closing level of of 66.74 at the Inter-bank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on dollar sale by exporters.

The home currency kept ascending to hit an intra—day high of 66.6125 before closing at one—month high of 66.62, showing a gain of 12 paise, or 0.18 per cent. This is the highest closing level since October 10, 2016, when the rupee had finished at 66.53.

On the global front, the dollar Index, which measures its broader strength against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04 per cent at 97.82 in the afternoon trade.

The RBI today fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 66.7073 and euro at 73.6515.

In cross-currency trades, the rupee strengthened further against the pound sterling to finish at 82.73 from 82.92 and edged higher against the euro to end at 73.61 as compared to 73.85 yesterday.

It also made further ground against the Japanese yen to settle at 63.69 from 63.92 per 100 yens earlier.