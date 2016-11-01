Markets

Rupee gains 12 paise in early trade



The rupee strengthened by 12 paise to 66.67 against the US dollar in early trade on increased selling of American currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic stock market.

According to dealers, infrastructure sector recording a growth rate of 5 per cent in September, the highest in three months, made the rupee stronger.

Besides, a positive opening of the domestic equity market also supported the the local currency, they said.

The rupee had gained 8 paise to close at 66.79 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on Friday.

Forex market remained closed yesterday on account of .

“Diwali Balipratipada’

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 41.11 points or 0.14 per cent at 27,971.32 in early trade today.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 5:02:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/Rupee-gains-12-paise-in-early-trade/article16086757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY