Markets

Rupee down by 8 paise



The rupee today lost 8 paise to 66.93 against the US dollar at the forex market in the wake of increased demand for the American unit amid foreign capital outflows.

Besides the demand from importers and banks, a stronger dollar against currencies overseas because of increased prospects a US interest rate hike and a lower opening in the domestic equity market weighed on the domestic currency, dealers said.

The rupee had closed higher by 4 paise to 66.85 yesterday on the back of fresh selling of the US dollar by exporters.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 56.71 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 28,122.37 in early trade.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:50:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/Rupee-down-by-8-paise/article16081407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY