Rupee bounces 12 paise on dollar’s global weakness

The rupee firmed up by 12 paise to 68.21 against the US dollar today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange after selling of the American currency by exporters and banks intensified.
Dealers said fresh selling of the American unit and the dollar’s weakness against other currencies overseas, barring yen, gave the rupee more muscle.
Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee uptrend, they added.
Yesterday, the rupee had lost 11 paise to close at a fresh one—month low of 68.33 against the American currency on heavy dollar demand from corporates and importers.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 58.55 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 26,701.79 in morning trade.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor